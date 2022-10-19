Left Menu

Belarus says it is unable to pay off debt due to sanctions

Reuters | Updated: 19-10-2022 12:10 IST | Created: 19-10-2022 12:08 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Belarus

Belarus said on Wednesday it was unable to repay its foreign currency-denominated debt due to sanctions imposed on it by the European Union and the United States.

The World Bank said on Monday it had placed all loans made by its main lending arm to Belarus into "nonperforming" status effective immediately, citing overdue payments amounting to $68.43 million.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

