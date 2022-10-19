Left Menu

Nestle Q3 net profit up 8.25 pc at Rs 668.34 cr; net sales rise 18.24 pc to Rs 4,591 cr

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-10-2022 12:19 IST | Created: 19-10-2022 12:18 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
FMCG major Nestle India Ltd on Wednesday reported an 8.25 per cent rise in its net profit to Rs 668.34 crore for the third quarter ended September 30.

The company, which follows January-December financial year, had posted a net profit of Rs 617.37 crore a year ago, Nestle said in a BSE filing.

Nestle India's net sales rose 18.24 per cent to Rs 4,591 crore during the period under review against Rs 3,882.57 crore in the corresponding period of the last fiscal, the company said.

Its total expenses in the July-September quarter increased 20.55 per cent to Rs 3,715.40 crore from Rs 3,081.99 crore in the year-ago period.

Nestle India's domestic sales rose 18.27 per cent to Rs 4,361.15 crore compared to Rs 3,687.37 crore in the July-September quarter of 2021.

Its exports surged 15.68 per cent to Rs 205.45 crore against Rs 177.60 crore a year ago.

Shares of Nestle India Ltd were trading at Rs 19,581.55 on BSE in afternoon trade on Wednesday, up 1.01 per cent from its previous close.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

