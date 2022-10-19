Producer Sanjana Parmar's new short film titled 'Make Her Happy' out now on Pocket Films

New Delhi [India], October 19 (ANI/ATK): The entertainment industry's popular producer, Sanjana Parmar, is known for her dedication and adroitness in making any project. She has already thrilled the audience by being a part of successful short films like Surprise and 2 Square. And in no time, Sanjana Parmar is back with yet another amusing piece of work. Yes, you read it correctly! The producer has dropped the veils from her brand-new short film titled, 'Make Her Happy.' With an intriguing plot twist and a great cast, this short film is a perfect dose of entertainment. Sharing her experience of making it, Sanjana Parmar says, "I'm more than elated to be a part of this short film. I had a wonderful experience working with such an amazing cast."

"When I attended to the story, it promptly grabbed my attention and I was excited to work on it and now, it's finally here! I'm glad that our labour of love is fetching love from the audience," Sanjana Parmar further added. Make Her Happy is a short film that essays the ebullient life of a couple staying in a live-in relationship who is soon to get married. But things take a U-turn when the boy gets a call from his ex-girlfriend. To know what happened further, watch the short film now on the YouTube channel of Pocket Films.

The short film features Avinash Sachdev, Ariah Agarwal, and Dipna Patel. Besides Sanjana Parmar and Mohit Parmar from House of Joy Productions, the film's production team also includes a few more people. The film has amassed a million views in just a few days since its release. Founder of House of Joy Productions, Sanjana Parmar's work profile includes the web series Suraj aur Saanjh and other hit projects like Online Girlfriend and Raja Beta. Sanjana has multiple projects stored in her kitty which includes two rom-com feature films, one thriller feature film, a music video, four more short films, and a web show.

