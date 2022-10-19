Left Menu

FTSE 100 extends gains, UK inflation back at 40-year high

UK's blue-chip index edged higher on Wednesday after a strong Wall Street session driven by earnings optimism, although data showed UK inflation hit a 40-year high again, highlighting persistent price pressures that have hurt consumer spending. The FTSE 100 index of top UK companies rose 0.1% by 0714 GMT, entering its fifth day of gains, aided by a historic reversal of the new government's failed fiscal plan that had battered the bond markets.

FTSE 100 extends gains, UK inflation back at 40-year high
The FTSE 100 index of top UK companies rose 0.1% by 0714 GMT, entering its fifth day of gains, aided by a historic reversal of the new government's failed fiscal plan that had battered the bond markets. Meanwhile, futures signalled a strong start for U.S. stocks after Netflix Inc projected more growth ahead.

The biggest jump in food prices since 1980 pushed British inflation back into double digits in September, matching a 40-year high hit in July in a new blow for households grappling with the cost-of-living crisis. UK's retail stocks fell 0.8%, the most among sectors.

Lloyds Banking Group and Natwest Group Plc fell 3.5% and 2.2%, respectively, after a report said UK Chancellor Jeremy Hunt was preparing to raid the profits of banks. The wider banking index was down 0.4%, while the investment banking & brokerages index dropped 0.7%.

The domestically exposed FTSE 250 index slipped 0.2% after a four-day winning run. Online fashion retailer ASOS edged up 0.2% after it said it needed to rebuild its once-successful business model after forecasting a loss in the first half.

