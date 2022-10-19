Left Menu

Porsche India sales rise 37 pc in Q3

By stimulating the market with Porsche Exclusive Manufaktur programme showcases through our dealerships, we have generated a buzz that will help carry the momentum into the fourth quarter and next year, said Manolito Vujicic, Brand Director of Porsche India.The programme, along with its Tequipment and Classic programmes, allows car buyers to personalise their car with more than 700 options to choose from.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 19-10-2022 13:04 IST | Created: 19-10-2022 12:59 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
Luxury car maker Porsche India on Wednesday reported about 37 per cent rise in its sales to 193 units for the third quarter of 2022.

The company had retailed a total of 141 cars in the third quarter of 2021, according to Porsche India. Retail sales of 193 units during the third quarter helped Porsche India reach 571 deliveries so far in 2022, surpassing the previous best full-year total of 534 units delivered in 2013, it said in a statement. On a consolidated basis, it has delivered 71 per cent growth in its car sales in the first nine months -- January-September -- of the current year, it added. Porsche India, which is a part of the Skoda Auto Volkswagen India Pvt Ltd (SAVWIPL), had retailed a total of 378 cars in the domestic market in the first half of this year. ''By stimulating the market with Porsche Exclusive Manufaktur (programme) showcases through our dealerships, we have generated a buzz that will help carry the momentum into the fourth quarter and next year,'' said Manolito Vujicic, Brand Director of Porsche India.

The programme, along with its Tequipment and Classic programmes, allows car buyers to personalise their car with more than 700 options to choose from. SAVWIPL manages the Indian region of five Volkswagen Group brands -- Skoda, Volkswagen, Audi, Porsche and Lamborghini.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

