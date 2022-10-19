Left Menu

European shares inch higher as ASML's results lift chip stocks

Shares of other chip stocks, including ASM International , BE Semiconductor and Aixtron, rose between 0.7% and 6%, boosting the technology sector . The region-wide STOXX 600 index inched up 0.1%, extending gains for a fifth day, boosted by solid earnings reports from U.S. companies and the scrapping of UK's economic programme that had slammed bond markets.

19-10-2022
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

European shares edged higher on Wednesday, as semiconductor firm ASML's upbeat results lifted the technology sector and bolstered hopes for a strong earnings season, though gains were capped by lingering fears about surging inflation and interest rates.

ASML Holding NV rose 5.5% after the chip equipment maker reported better-than-expected third-quarter sales and profit and said it does not expect a large impact from U.S. sanctions on China. Shares of other chip stocks, including ASM International , BE Semiconductor and Aixtron, rose between 0.7% and 6%, boosting the technology sector .

The region-wide STOXX 600 index inched up 0.1%, extending gains for a fifth day, boosted by solid earnings reports from U.S. companies and the scrapping of UK's economic programme that had slammed bond markets. Among other single stocks, Handelsbanken rose 5.1% after the Swedish bank reported record operating earnings, helped by a jump in interest income.

Nestle raised its full-year sales outlook, but the company's CEO raised concerns about the "challenging economic environment" affecting consumers' purchasing power. Shares of the world's largest packaged food company were down 0.3%.

