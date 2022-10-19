Left Menu

Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd raises Rs 415 cr via NCDs

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-10-2022 14:20 IST | Created: 19-10-2022 14:20 IST
Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd raises Rs 415 cr via NCDs
  • Country:
  • India

Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd (EFSL) on Wednesday said it has raised Rs 415 crore by issuing secured redeemable non-convertible debentures (NCDs) to fund business growth.

The Tranche II issue has seen significant demand in the retail segment with a total collection of Rs 4,155.27 million, EFSL said in a statement. The issue has seen interest from investors across series and tenures offering annual, monthly, and cumulative interest options with the effective annual yield ranging from 8.84 per cent to 10.09 per cent, it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Two Spanish tourists killed in air balloon accident in Turkey's Cappadocia

Two Spanish tourists killed in air balloon accident in Turkey's Cappadocia

Azerbaijan
2
Health News Roundup: Serum Institute to produce Ebola vaccine for use in Uganda outbreak; Moderna signs deal on variant-adapted COVID shots for world's poorest and more

Health News Roundup: Serum Institute to produce Ebola vaccine for use in Uga...

 Global
3
Tata Steel arm TCIL reports Rs 35 cr loss in Sept-qtr

Tata Steel arm TCIL reports Rs 35 cr loss in Sept-qtr

 India
4
China's 20th Communist Party Congress: What you need to know

China's 20th Communist Party Congress: What you need to know

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022