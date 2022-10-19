UrbanPiper Launches Campaign to Celebrate India's Cloud Kitchens #CloudKitchensOnCloudNine

New Delhi, Delhi, India (NewsVoir) UrbanPiper, a full-stack restaurant management platform that assists F&B merchants run and scale their businesses with minimum hassle, has announced the launch of the #CloudKitchensOnCloudNine campaign to celebrate this festive season with India’s cloud kitchens. The campaign highlights how #MadeInIndia technology is enabling cloud kitchens to manage their operational challenges with ease. Technology is equipping restaurants with the tools needed to cater to high order volumes during the festive season thereby empowering Indians to enjoy rich and diverse food cuisines across the country.

The festive season sees a spike in the number of food orders placed throughout the country each year. With hundreds of dishes being prepared each hour, restaurants often get overwhelmed during this time. They work at maximum capacity and the resilience of their system is tested time and again. A tech stack that ensures high uptime and minimum issues, and a partner that ensures timely support becomes critical for restaurants to be able to meet the increased demand. UrbanPiper is the leading restaurant tech platform that strives to solve for this. The resilient software that UrbanPiper has built is operational at 30,000+ restaurant locations across 8 countries. The organization sat down with the founders of cloud kitchens from 4 different parts of India to understand the challenges they typically face during this period and how they have geared up for the festive season this year. Across the breadth and width of the country, from the North to the South, and the East to the West, UrbanPiper empowers restaurants to excel. This enables crores of Indians to enjoy the most delicious delicacies with their families and loved ones to celebrate India’s biggest festivals.

The restaurant tech firm released a video showcasing their cloud kitchen partners talking about how they rev up for the festival season each year.

YouTube Video: www.youtube.com/watch?v=qFoDFkYw52U On the campaign launch, Saurabh Gupta, Co-founder & CEO, UrbanPiper, shared, “Festivals are not only about celebrating with our own family and loved ones, but also about sharing this love and care for our entire country. Food lies at the center of any Indian celebration and empowering restaurants to serve delicious delicacies to crores of Indians during this festival season is the greatest source of joy for all of us at UrbanPiper. We will continue to do our best to make sure that all restaurants, cafes, cloud kitchens, and food outlets across the country are equipped with the latest technology to serve delicious food to customers speedily and seamlessly.” Earlier this year, UrbanPiper raised a fund of USD24 million in Series B from its existing investors, Sequoia Capital India and Tiger Global Management, and new investors Swiggy and Zomato, becoming the first start-up to be funded by both food tech rivals. A slew of angel investors, including Pankaj Chaddah (Shyft), Ankit Nagori (Curefoods), Saahil Goel and Vishesh Khurana (Shiprocket), and Khadim Bhatti and Vara Kumar (Whatfix) also invested in UrbanPiper’s Series B round. Since the funding UrbanPiper has made big strides in developing its robust tech stack, growing its team, and has now expanded and grown globally in the Middle East and the United Kingdom. About UrbanPiper Founded by Saurabh Gupta, Anirban Mazumdar & Manav Gupta in 2016, the brand has revolutionised the food-tech space with its cutting-edge and robust tech stack consisting of the products - Prime POS, Hub and Meraki, which automates all workflows of restaurants and chains, across online delivery platforms such as Swiggy, Zomato, Deliveroo and UberEats. From building and deploying self-branded websites and apps to managing their walk-in customers and dine-in experiences, UrbanPiper has become the preferred choice for 30,000+ restaurants and helps service approximately 15 million orders per month across India, UK, MENA, and more. YouTube Link: This Diwali, We're Celebrating Cloud Kitchens With Our #CloudKitchensOnCloudNine Campaign!

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)