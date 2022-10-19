Celebrate the Festival of Lights with a Tastefully Curated Diwali Gifting Range from Ferns N Petals (FNP)

Ferns N Petals (FNP) India's leading new-age gifting brand celebrates Diwali with an exquisite range of gifting options. Capturing the spirit of love, everlasting light and joy, FNP brings an exclusively curated Diwali collection which brightens homes and brings sweetness during this joyous time of the year.

With the onset of the festivity, FNP has also rolled out a touching brand film on #DiwaliRishtonWali that celebrates the beauty of human emotions and strong relationships #KijiyeDilSeDelivery. Keeping in mind the festive needs of it's discerning customers, the brand has thoughtfully curated and packaged over 200 exclusive gift hampers with options and combo deals starting from INR 399 to INR 4999.

This Diwali, FNP patrons can choose from a wide assortment of traditional gifts ranging from cakes, flowers, indoor plants, statues of deities, traditional hand painted diyas, dry fruits, personalized gifting, rejuvenating spa hampers, healthy savouries and much more. Touching millions of hearts of non-resident Indians, the exclusive Diwali collection is also available in 120+ countries where customers can place orders from the comfort of their homes.

Mr Anand Shankar, General Manager, Category FNP said, ''The market is teaming with countless players both online and offline selling Diwali products. The festival of lights is one of the most significant occasions at FNP. Convenience, quality, experience and value added products remain our key focus. While sweets, dry fruits and savouries rules the roost, we are seeing a gradual shift towards non-perishable, value-based, utilitarian products like electronic gadgets and personalised items for gifting purpose. We have also curated the finest range of flower arrangements and premium range of gift hampers for our discerning consumers.'' For customers looking for novel items fnp.com has a selection of perfumes, grooming kits, electronic gadgets, toys, games, watches, men's accessories, conscious hampers and indulgence sets, plants and much more from brands like Kesar, Choko La, Davidoff, Park Avenue and more.

Order Diwali gifts online for loved ones using FNP's express delivery services.

About the Company Ferns N Petals (FNP) came into existence the year 1994 and has now grown to be the largest gifting portal in India in the last 27 years. The journey started with a single store under the entrepreneurship of Mr. Vikaas Gutgutia, which has now emerged as a reputed brand with 12 verticals under the FNP World.

Today, the brand leads the floral, gifting and cakes industry with over 400+ outlets in more than 125+ cities Pan-India. Lighthouse India Fund III has recently invested INR 200 crore (USD 27 Million) in the company. Recently, the brand joined the most coveted platform International Film Academy Awards 2022 (IIFA Awards) as official Gifting Partners held in Abu Dhabi.

The 12 verticals are FNP Retail & Franchising: FNP E-commerce – India | UAE (Dubai, Qatar, KSA) | Singapore, FNP Cakes,FNP Venues, FNP Weddings & Events, FNP Floral Touch - UAE, WDH (Wedding Design Hub), Flowers 'N' More, FNP Flagship, FNP Media, Last Journey (into funeral services) and BabyBless (into baby planning services).

