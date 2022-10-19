Left Menu

China, Hong Kong stocks fall on caution amid party congress

China stocks closed lower on Wednesday, as investors were cautious amid uncertainties during the Communist Party Congress, even as a raft of state-backed and large asset managers announced measures to stabilise the market.

Reuters | Shanghai | Updated: 19-10-2022 14:44 IST | Created: 19-10-2022 14:41 IST
China stocks closed lower on Wednesday, as investors were cautious amid uncertainties during the Communist Party Congress, even as a raft of state-backed and large asset managers announced measures to stabilise the market. Hong Kong shares also snapped a three-day rally after the city's leader delivered his first policy address, as economic stimulus measures failed to boost sentiment.

** China's blue-chip CSI 300 Index dropped 1.61%, while the Shanghai Composite Index fell 1.19%. ** Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index slid 2.38%, and the Hang Seng China Enterprises Index declined 2.75%.

** MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan reversed earlier gains to shed 0.5%. ** At least 21 large onshore China asset managers including E Fund Management Co, Invesco Great Wall Fund Management, and Bank of Communications Schroder Fund Management said this week they were investing their own money to buy products in a bid to stabilize the confidence on China's capital market, local media reported.

** Consumer staples companies declined 3.2%, and Food & Beverage names went down 3% to be among the biggest losers. ** Hong Kong Chief Executive John Lee announced initiatives to attract talent and investment to the city in his inaugural policy address.

** Property stocks pared morning gains and closed 1.6% lower, as the policy address didn't mention short-term stimulus programs. ** Property tycoons New World Development slumped 7.8%, and Sun Hung Kai Properties went down 3.6%.

** Hong Kong announced to offer overseas professionals, who become permanent residents after living in the city for seven years, a rebate on the stamp duty paid on home purchased for non-residents. ** CITIC Securities expect Hong Kong stocks to rebound after the U.S. midterm elections on Nov. 8.

** "The current 2023 earnings growth forecast of Hang Seng Composite Index is 12.2%, much higher than S&P 500's 7.5%, and this is the first time Hong Kong stocks' earnings growth outpaces that of the U.S. stocks in nearly three years," CITIC securities said in a note. ** Hong Kong-listed tech firms tumbled 4.2% and Hong Kong, led losses.

** Hong Kong exchange dropped 2% after it reported a 30% drop in third-quarter profits.

