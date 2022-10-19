GemPundit Hauls Three Awards At The 48th IGJA

Anupam Kher, an Indian Actor and Mrs. Sonali Bendre Behl present award to Nitin Yadav, CEO, Sumit Beniwal, Vice President, Sunil Sihag, Operations Head, GemPundit GemPundit, a world-renowned online retailer of precious and semi-precious colored gemstones and gemstone-focussed jewelry in India, has won three awards—''Best Ecommerce Platform,'' ''Best Innovation in Digital Marketing,'' and ''Export to the Highest Number of International Clients and Importing Countries'' at the 48th India Gem & Jewelry Awards. The award function was organized by the Gem & Jewelry Export Promotion Council (GJEPC) at the Grand Hyatt, Mumbai. The GJEPC founded IGJA ( India Gem & Jewelry Awards) in 1973 intending to honor the exemplary achievements of the leaders of the gem and jewelry sector. It is indeed a great achievement for GemPundit. Nitin Yadav, CEO; Sumit Beniwal, Vice President; and Sunil Sihag, Operations Head, appreciated the bestowed honor with great pleasure. ''It is a great honor to win these prestigious awards at the 48th IGJA. We are elated to have achieved the highest recognition from industry stalwarts in the gem and jewelry sector. With each of our endeavors being reckoned by the council and our peers, we are ever-more determined to become better, ''said Nitin Yadav, Founder & CEO of GemPundit. The platform offers 100% natural loose gemstones and has been often tagged as the top online destination to find certified gemstones at affordable prices. GemPundit’s customer-centered approach is well known for offering a seamless gemstone-buying experience to customers worldwide. With more than 350 new gemstones added to their 50,000 certified gemstones, the store boasts a vast catalog loaded with millions of options to choose from. To add to its winning streaks, the company boasts an award-winning customer sales support team dedicated to making gemstone shopping an absolute delight. All these efforts are a part of the brand’s strategy that they significantly started implementing in 2018. As a result, the brand succeeded in driving a 2x increased customer base from 2018–2019 to 2020–2021 fiscal years. GemPundit sincerely believes that traditional gemstone values combined with contemporary charisma are a match made in heaven. With new segments being launched every quarter, GemPundit has added new stars to its huge collection. They have introduced 200 new gorgeous Gemstone Engagement rings in all 4 precious gemstones categories - Emerald, Yellow Sapphire, Blue Sapphire, and Tanzanite, 100 unique Gemstone Earrings, 15 Navratna Earrings, and 25 Brooches in a month and are planning to increase the count. GemPundit is a business that has flourished over the years. It has enjoyed significant success since it was established in India in 2013 to provide rare gemstones and gemstone jewelry. More than 120 countries currently enjoy premium services and goods from GemPundit, including the USA, UK, UAE, Canada, Singapore, and Saudi Arabia. Their trustworthy, dedicated crew of pros, who are on hand to give services round-the-clock, can make your purchasing experience more joyful. The company is also well known for providing Transparent Pricing, a Variety of Safe and Secure Payment Gateways, Easy Returns, and Worldwide Shipping. GemPundit genuinely believes in offering its customers the finest gemstones that they deserve. They always strive to provide 100% authentically and IGI, GRS & GIA certified gemstones – precious, mid-precious, and semi-precious. About GemPundit: GemPundit is a leading online provider of loose and colorful gemstones, bringing a revolution in the conventional gemstone industry. Operating on a B2C model to provide gems with insured shipping facilities worldwide, the brand offers a wide variety of certified exquisite gemstones such as Sapphires, Rubies, Emeralds -- and Natural pearl to semi-precious stones like Aquamarine, Tanzanite, Opal, Morganite, Coral, Amethyst and Topaz, among others. To learn more, visit: www.gempundit.com/gemstones (Disclaimer: The above content is a press release and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.).

