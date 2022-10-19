Left Menu

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 19-10-2022 15:11 IST | Created: 19-10-2022 15:03 IST
SpiceJet revises salary structures of its Captains, others
SpiceJet Image Credit: ANI
No-frills carrier SpiceJet on Wednesday said it has revised the salary structure for its Captains, increasing their monthly remuneration to Rs 7 lakh per month for 80 hours of flying, from November.

The airline, in a statement, claimed that with this latest hike, the salaries of its Captains will be higher as compared to their pre-Covid salaries.

Accordingly, salaries of Trainers and senior First Officers have also been increased commensurately, the airline said.

The trainers comprises Designated Examiner (DE), Type Ratings Instructor (TRI) and Line Training Captain (LTC).

The airline has been consistently increasing the base salary of pilots, it said, adding that as compared to August, the September salary saw an increase of up to 10 per cent for Trainers and 8 per cent for Captains and First Officers.

From October, salaries were hiked by another 22 per cent for Captains and First Officers, it said in the statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

