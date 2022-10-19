Dozee Awarded for Digital Innovation in Healthcare at FICCI Healthcare Excellence Awards 2022

Bengaluru, Karnataka, India – Business Wire India • In its 14th edition of the Healthcare Excellence Awards, the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FICCI) awarded Dozee in the category of Digital Innovation in Healthcare.

• The award was presented to Dozee by Smt. Smriti Irani, Minister of Women and Child Development & Minority Affairs of India, for excellence in digitalization and automation of Healthcare infrastructure using cloud-based contactless remote patient monitoring technology.

Dozee, India’s first Contactless AI-powered Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM) Company has been awarded the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FICCI) Healthcare Excellence Awards 2022 in the Digital Innovation in Healthcare category.

The award acknowledges the path-breaking work done by Dozee in uplifting the state of the healthcare system in India by engaging in public-private partnerships to ensure that quality care is made available to every patient. Having collaborated with hospitals across the public and private healthcare landscape of the nation, Dozee has contributed to addressing the shortage of ICU beds as well as healthcare workers in the country.

Leading with its vision of 'Make in India, Made for the World' - Dozee is building technology to bridge healthcare gaps in developing countries Through its AI-powered Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM) and Early Warning System (EWS), Dozee helps prioritize the time of doctors and nurses, while simultaneously delivering higher patient safety and better clinical outcomes.

On receiving the award, Mudit Dandwate, CEO & Co-founder of Dozee, commented: “We are deeply honored to receive the FICCI Healthcare Excellence Awards for Digital Innovation, I wish to emphasize the role these innovative solutions will play in improving the Indian healthcare sector. The challenges of accessibility and affordability that most people face can be addressed by policy-backed Public Private Partnership (PPP) models. The PPP model can help ensure optimal utilization of the existing medical infrastructure at an affordable cost to the end user. It will bring in resources that the government needs to make healthcare available, and create a sustainable long-term model. Our success would not have been possible without the support of our real life heroes - doctors and nurses of the Indian healthcare system - so today we share this honor with them.” Adding further on the key role innovations in technology will play in the coming years to help India realise its goal of achieving Universal Healthcare, Gaurav Parchani, CTO & Co-founder of Dozee, said: “The prestigious FICCI Healthcare Excellence Awards for Digital Innovation is a testament to our efforts towards revolutionizing the healthcare ecosystem with technology. AI in healthcare is very commonplace in diagnosis. But we can move towards preventive medicine, where the industry can build algorithms and networks to identify early health deterioration identifiers. By doing so, I believe we have the potential to elevate and disrupt the preventive healthcare ecosystem in the country.” Entering its 14th year, the FICCI Healthcare Excellence Awards carry forward its tradition of honouring individuals and organisations who have made significant contributions to society by setting the standards of excellence and innovation in the healthcare field. Owing to Dozee’s remarkable assistance in helping reduce the workload of healthcare workers without compromising on the quality of care provided to patients, it was recognised by FICCI with the Digital Healthcare Innovation Award.

The FICCI Healthcare Excellence Awards' Digital Innovation in Healthcare category submissions were evaluated based on the viability and scalability of the healthcare solution's potential to help medical professionals diagnose and treat patients more effectively.

About Dozee Dozee is India’s first AI powered contactless Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM) & Early Warning System (EWS) for continuous automated patient monitoring in non-ICU wards like Step-down ICU, HDU, VIP Rooms, COVID and general wards. Supported by the Government of India through BIRAC, Dozee is bringing a remarkable change to the public and private healthcare systems in India with their aim of providing connected health in every bed. The Dozee unit tracks vital parameters such as the Heart Rate, Respiratory Rate, NiBP, SPO2, patient’s temperature (AHI Index) with a clinical grade accuracy of 98.4%, tracks their sleep quality while flagging indicators of sleep apnoea.

The system is ISO 13485, ISO 27001, IEC 60601 -1-2, RoHS certified and CDSCO registered. And it’s USFDA 510 K is in process. Dozee also received the ISO 13485:2016 certification in December 2021, from Intertek for its Quality Management System (QMS). This certification is a part of the quality journey with ISO/IEC 27001:2013, Information Security Management.

IIT grads Mudit Dandwate and Gaurav Parchani founded Dozee in October 2015, and the company has now raised more than 139 crore rupees. Dozee has also applied for a number of patents related to the identification and forecasting of respiratory, cardiac, and neurological patterns as well as the detailed examination of vital signs to provide early warning of health problems. Please visit https://www.dozee.health/ for additional information. To View the Image, Click on the Link Below: Gaurav Parchani, CTO and Cofounder of Dozee receiving Digital Innovation in Healthcare award from Smt. Smriti Irani, Minister of Women and Child Development and Minority Affairs of India at 14th edition of the Healthcare Excellence Awards, FICCI

