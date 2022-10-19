Ghana producer inflation at 45.6% in September: statistics service

Producer inflation in Ghana came in at 45.6% year on year in September from a revised 39.7% in August, the statistics service said on Wednesday after a rebasing exercise.

Ghana's producer prices have accelerated steeply this year alongside a sharp pick-up in consumer inflation. The new reference year is now 2019, the statistics office said.

The value of the Ghanaian cedi has plummeted more than 40% since January, straining importers of both raw and processed materials. Consumer inflation hit a new 21-year high of 37.2%

in September on the back of soaring import costs.

