Left Menu

Used two-wheeler sale-purchase platform Beepkart raises USD 9 million

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 19-10-2022 16:16 IST | Created: 19-10-2022 16:16 IST
Used two-wheeler sale-purchase platform Beepkart raises USD 9 million
  • Country:
  • India

Beepkart, an online platform for sale and purchase of used two-wheelers, has raised USD 9 million in a funding round led by Vertex Ventures.

The series-A round also saw participation from existing investors Stellaris Venture Partners and Chiratae Ventures.

Stellaris and Chiratae Ventures had led the USD 3-million seed round of the Bengaluru-based startup in September 2021, Stellaris said in a statement on Wednesday.

Founded in early 2021 by Hemir Doshi and Abhishek Saraf, Beepkart offers a transparent and product-led journey to sellers and buyers of used two-wheelers.

While used car sales are more than double of new car sales, the used two-wheeler market is not that big, even though there are 24 crore two-wheelers on road.

According to industry reports, the used two-wheeler market is around USD 10 billion, but is plagued by lack of trust, convenience and value for money.

The startup will use the fresh capital for building internal products and systems and to scale up the business geographically.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Two Spanish tourists killed in air balloon accident in Turkey's Cappadocia

Two Spanish tourists killed in air balloon accident in Turkey's Cappadocia

Azerbaijan
2
Health News Roundup: Serum Institute to produce Ebola vaccine for use in Uganda outbreak; Moderna signs deal on variant-adapted COVID shots for world's poorest and more

Health News Roundup: Serum Institute to produce Ebola vaccine for use in Uga...

 Global
3
Tata Steel arm TCIL reports Rs 35 cr loss in Sept-qtr

Tata Steel arm TCIL reports Rs 35 cr loss in Sept-qtr

 India
4
China's 20th Communist Party Congress: What you need to know

China's 20th Communist Party Congress: What you need to know

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022