Deliveroo to quit Dutch market on Nov. 30

Deliveroo, the meals ordering company, said it would halt operations in the Netherlands as of Nov. 30.

"After consulting with employees and drivers, Deliveroo has established that reaching and keeping a top market position in the Netherlands would require unreasonable investment with an uncertain long-term return," the company said in a statement.

Deliveroo had said in August it was considering the move, given the Dutch market only accounted for a small number of its operations and it had failed to gain sufficient local market share.

