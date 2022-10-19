IIFL Fintech Fund invests USD 5 million in legaltech firm Leegality

IIFL Group's early-stage investment vehicle IIFL Fintech Fund has doubled its commitment to the legal technology platform Leegality with the second round of infusion of USD 5 million.

With this, the IIFL Fintech Fund owns 15 percent of the legal startup, IIFL said.

Legality enables businesses to digitally transform their document logistics and is used by over 1,500 businesses, including group entities from eight of the top 10 domestic banking groups, the companies said in a joint statement on Wednesday.

Shivam Singla, the founder of Leegality, said, more than 60 crore digital paperwork transactions are needed annually to completely eliminate physical paperwork in the country. Leegality is addressing this gap digitally.

The IIFL Fintech Fund was set up in August 2021 with a dedicated Rs 140 crore sponsorship from two group companies -- IIFL Finance and IIFL Securities. It has so far invested in Trendlyne, Leegality, Finbox, Trendlyne, Datasutram, Multiple, Finarkein, Trustcheckr, Easyrewardz and Open Financial Technologies.

