India Discovery Fund backed SpeEdLabs launches Foundation Classes with First 6 Hybrid Learning Centers in Uttar Pradesh

With a mission to provide affordable foundation courses for students from Tier 2 and 3 cities in India, SpeEdLabs, India's first adaptive practise app, has launched foundation courses that will offer quality education from expert teachers through their hybrid learning center model.

ANI | Ghaziabad (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 19-10-2022 16:47 IST | Created: 19-10-2022 16:47 IST
India Discovery Fund backed SpeEdLabs launches Foundation Classes with First 6 Hybrid Learning Centers in Uttar Pradesh
SpeEdLabs. Image Credit: ANI
Ghaziabad (Uttar Pradesh) [India], October 19 (ANI/BusinessWire India): With a mission to provide affordable foundation courses for students from Tier 2 and 3 cities in India, SpeEdLabs, India's first adaptive practise app, has launched foundation courses that will offer quality education from expert teachers through their hybrid learning center model. These foundation courses have been curated to suit the needs of the students and come with rich course content, premium study material and learning from IITian / NITian faculty. The students who want to take competitive tests like JEE, NEET and CUET after their 12th board exams will benefit a great deal.

Students will also be provided numerous practise papers and exam series, and thousands of questions will be available to students via adaptive learning. The programme offers individualised analytics insights that could direct students' academic pursuits. Awareness about career preparation, Access to competition level teachers and Affordability are three major challenges for the students living in small towns. With SpeEdLabs Hybrid Learning Centers and Foundation classes, all these 3 issues will be addressed. Vivek Varshney, founder, SpeEdLabs, said, "India success story over the next decade will depend on students from small towns. To help students fulfil their potential in post-covid environment, we are concentrating on developing hybrid learning method that strikes the perfect balance between online and offline education. While Tier 3 and Tier 4 cities still face the issue of "lack of quality learning," Metro and Tier 1 cities have benefited from the hybrid approach. We will offer similar experience to Tier 3 & 4 cities. They must be exposed to the greatest learning materials and tutoring since the future of education will be "hybrid". From grade 6 to grade 12, students from all boards, including ICSE, CBSE, IGCSE, IBDP, AS-A, CIE, HSC, and SSC, will benefit from specially crafted content. We are committed to enriching educational experiences for students, families and for the schools too. Early start will increase the selection ratio for students in small towns."

Mumbai-based leading EdTech platform, "SpeEdLabs" (India's only platform with a hybrid learning model), will expand its presence from 300 cities to 1000 cities across the country with its AI-enabled personalised learning platform in K12 and Test Prep Space in the next six months. This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

