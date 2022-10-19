EU set to sanction 8 people, entities over Iranian drone use in Ukraine - diplomats
Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 19-10-2022 17:21 IST | Created: 19-10-2022 16:52 IST
- Country:
- Belgium
European Union governments have provisionally agreed to impose sanctions on eight people and entities over the use of Iranian-made drones in Russian strikes on Ukraine, three EU diplomats said.
Sanctions experts from the 27 EU members agreed to the list in a meeting on Wednesday. It will be put to national ambassadors at a meeting scheduled for the afternoon.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Ukraine
- Iranian
- European Union
- Russian
Advertisement
ALSO READ
IMF to consider $1.3 bln in emergency funding for Ukraine on Friday
WRAPUP 2-Ukraine forces break through Russian defences in south, advance in east
Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now
WRAPUP 3-Ukraine forces break through Russian defences in south, advance in east
WRAPUP 3-Ukraine forces break through Russian defences in south, advance in east