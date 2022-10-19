Left Menu

India's mineral output registers cumulative growth of 4.2 pc in Apr-Aug period

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-10-2022 17:11 IST | Created: 19-10-2022 17:11 IST
The country's mineral output registered a cumulative growth of 4.2 per cent in the first five months of this fiscal compared to the year-ago period.

However, the index of mineral production of mining and quarrying sector during August was at 99.6, which was 3.9 per cent lower as compared to the level in August last year, according to the provisional data of Indian Bureau of Mines (IBM).

The output of important minerals in August includes coal 580 lakh tonnes, lignite 29 lakh tonnes, natural gas (utilised) 2,829 million cu m, petroleum (crude) 24 lakh tonnes and bauxite 14.5 lakh tonnes.

Coal, lead conc, zinc conc and limestone are important minerals which have shown positive growth in August.

The important minerals that have shown negative growth includes natural gas (U), manganese ore, petroleum (crude) and magnesite.

