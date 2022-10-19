Left Menu

MSRTC's 87,000 employees to get Rs 5,000 in Diwali 'gift'

The state-owned Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation MSRTC on Wednesday announced a Rs 5,000 Diwali bhet or bonus to its employees after the government gave it a Rs 45 crore financial aid.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 19-10-2022 17:41 IST | Created: 19-10-2022 17:15 IST
MSRTC's 87,000 employees to get Rs 5,000 in Diwali 'gift'
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The state-owned Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) on Wednesday announced a Rs 5,000 Diwali ''bhet'' or bonus to its employees after the government gave it a Rs 45 crore financial aid. The MSRTC has around 87,000 employees, including officers, and all of them will get a ''Diwali bhet'' or gift of Rs 5,000. "The state government has given Rs 45 crore financial aid," the MSRTC stated in a release.

''Since the last two years, the ST has been facing a financial crisis due to a decrease in the number of passengers due to the coronavirus epidemic. Even in such a situation, this year, the corporation will give Rs 5,000 Diwali gift to the officers and employees,'' the release quoted MSRTC vice chairman and Managing Director, Shekhar Channe, as saying.

The amount will be credited to the bank accounts of employees soon.

MSRTC is one of the biggest state-owned public transport undertakings in the country with a fleet of over 16,000 buses. The loss-making corporation was ferrying over 65 lakh passengers daily before the outbreak of the pandemic.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Two Spanish tourists killed in air balloon accident in Turkey's Cappadocia

Two Spanish tourists killed in air balloon accident in Turkey's Cappadocia

Azerbaijan
2
Health News Roundup: Serum Institute to produce Ebola vaccine for use in Uganda outbreak; Moderna signs deal on variant-adapted COVID shots for world's poorest and more

Health News Roundup: Serum Institute to produce Ebola vaccine for use in Uga...

 Global
3
Tata Steel arm TCIL reports Rs 35 cr loss in Sept-qtr

Tata Steel arm TCIL reports Rs 35 cr loss in Sept-qtr

 India
4
China's 20th Communist Party Congress: What you need to know

China's 20th Communist Party Congress: What you need to know

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022