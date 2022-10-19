K T Rama Rao inaugurates GVRP's Flagship Preclinical Research Facility at Genome Valley

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], October 19 (ANI/BusinessWire India): K.T. Rama Rao, Minister for Industries & Commerce, IT, MA, and UD, Government of Telangana, inaugurated the state-of-the-art facility of GV Safety Assessment Platform (GVSAP), at Genome Valley on October 18. Jayesh Ranjan, Principal Secretary (IT, E&C), Govt. of Telangana, and Shakthi Nagappan, Director (LS), Government of Telangana were also present during the event. GVSAP is the Preclinical services vertical of GV Research Platform (GVRP) involved in the commercial breeding of Specific Pathogen Free (SPF) research models and preclinical testing. Spread across 28,000 sq.ft., the Class 100,000 research facility is equipped with the latest in clean-room technology and robust Building Management System. GVSAP is the authorized Breeding and Distribution partners in India for Envigo RMS LLC, a US-based global leader in research models and related services. This partnership will support Biomedical companies in India to locally source premier high quality Specific Pathogen Free (SPF) Envigo branded research models in accelerating their research programs. Additionally, GVSAP will also extend Preclinical R&D services like toxicology, pharmacology, and bioanalytical focused on both in-vitro and in-vivo research. K.T. Rama Rao, Minister for Industries & Commerce, IT, MA, and UD, Government of Telangana, said, "I'm glad to welcome GVRP and Envigo in Genome Valley. Housing the National Animal Resource Facility and companies like GVRP, Genome Valley is now the epicenter for preclinical and clinical research, thereby emerging as the most attractive innovation destination for biomedical companies in the Country." S.P. Reddy, Managing Director, GVRP, said, "The process of reinventing India from being a world-leading generics exporter to delivering novel therapies is taking rapid strides. GVRP is our effort in the same direction to pave the way for accelerated Life sciences innovation. This facility is the first step in building a robust and efficient solution that will make a difference to the Biomedical community in enabling them bring lifesaving therapies faster to the market." The current ecosystem relies heavily on the import of SPF models from international suppliers to meet their preclinical research demands. Considering increasing implications of research models in oncology, chronic infectious diseases, and for vaccine batch release and potency testing, the import of these models from international suppliers directly adds to the R&D cost.

Kalyan Korisapati, Co-Founder and CEO, GVRP, said, "GVSAP places itself uniquely in the market by bringing capabilities of both in-house SPF research model breeding as well as preclinical testing. Our partnership with Envigo, coupled with flagship research facility designed in compliance with international standards such OECD-GLP and AAALACi, is aimed at providing best-in-class support for Life sciences innovation." This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)