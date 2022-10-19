UK PM Truss agreed pension commitment with finance minister - spokesman

British Prime Minister Liz Truss agreed with finance minister Jeremy Hunt a commitment to maintaining the so-called "triple lock" on pensions that guarantees they rise at least in line with inflation, her spokesman said. Truss said in parliament that she was completely committed to the triple lock. Earlier in the week, Hunt had said spending would need to be looked at as the government seeks to make cuts ahead of a fiscal statement at the end of October.

"Our priority in the run-up to the 31st is to protect the most vulnerable. That includes those who cannot increase earnings through work, such as pensioners. They are in a unique position," the spokesman told reporters. "She and the Chancellor have discussed and agreed the position the prime minister set out... she wanted to provide that reassurance."

Asked if benefits would also rise by inflation, the spokesman declined to comment.

