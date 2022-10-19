Staff at British nuclear warhead facility to vote on walkout

Nearly 2,000 staff at a British company that makes and maintains nuclear warheads will vote on whether to carry out industrial action in a dispute over pay, a union said on Wednesday, as rising inflation spurs more industrial unrest.

The Prospect union said a ballot for its members at the Atomic Weapons Establishment (AWE) would open on Oct. 24 and run for two weeks after they rejected a 5% pay award. An additional lump sum payment offered was still inadequate and failed to address a real-terms pay reduction, it added. "Safely maintaining the UK's nuclear deterrent is a complex and highly stressful operation that requires an extremely high level of dedication and training at all levels," Prospect General Secretary Mike Clancy said in a statement.

"It should attract a commensurate level of pay and respect for these staff who keep the country safe." Labour disputes and industrial unrest have swept a range of professions in Britain this year - from lawyers and teachers to pilots, rail staff and dockworkers - as rising costs of living outpace pay rises.

Inflation in September remained at a 40-year-high of 10.1% in September, data showed on Wednesday. A British government spokesperson said the delivery of the UK's nuclear deterrent would remain unaffected in the event of a strike at AWE.

"The safety and security of Atomic Weapons Establishment sites are of the highest priority and in the event of industrial action, pre-planned contingency measures would be implemented to ensure the continued safety of operations," the spokesperson said. The Unite union also separately said its members at AWE would be balloted for industrial action after they rejected a pay rise. A spokesperson said the offer had been "in reality a substantial pay cut."

A representative for AWE, an arm's length public body owned by the ministry of defence, said the company was engaging with trade unions in working towards a "satisfactory resolution for all parties." Headquartered in Aldermaston, Berkshire, in southern England, AWE develops and maintains nuclear warheads for Britain's Trident nuclear deterrent. ($1 = 0.8863 pounds)

