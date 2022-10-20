Left Menu

Motor racing-Porsche still talking to teams about F1 entry, says FIA

German luxury sportscar brand Porsche is still talking with teams about entering Formula One after discussions with championship leaders Red Bull broke down, the governing FIA said on Wednesday. "We also note that Porsche are still in discussions with Formula One teams." Porsche was listed in Frankfurt last month in Germany's biggest initial public offering (IPO) in more than 25 years.

Reuters | London | Updated: 20-10-2022 01:38 IST | Created: 20-10-2022 01:30 IST
Motor racing-Porsche still talking to teams about F1 entry, says FIA
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

German luxury sportscar brand Porsche is still talking with teams about entering Formula One after discussions with championship leaders Red Bull broke down, the governing FIA said on Wednesday. Porsche and Red Bull had been discussing a partnership for months but talks ended in September with the team determined to stay independent.

The carmaker said at the time that the series remained "an attractive prospect" it would continue to monitor, with fellow Volkswagen-owned brand Audi already committed to enter from 2026 when engine rules change. "At Spa-Francorchamps in August, Audi announced it was joining the FIA Formula One World Championship from 2026 as a power unit manufacturer," the FIA said in a statement after a meeting of its World Motor Sport Council in London.

"This announcement was an endorsement of the hard work by all stakeholders to develop those (new power unit) regulations. "We also note that Porsche are still in discussions with Formula One teams."

Porsche was listed in Frankfurt last month in Germany's biggest initial public offering (IPO) in more than 25 years.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Chinese scientists detect brightest gamma-ray burst to date: Report

Chinese scientists detect brightest gamma-ray burst to date: Report

 China
2
NASA's NEOWISE spacecraft takes 12-year time-lapse movie of full sky: Watch

NASA's NEOWISE spacecraft takes 12-year time-lapse movie of full sky: Watch

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: J&J looks at job cuts despite weathering inflation impact; Moderna signs deal on variant-adapted COVID shots for world's poorest and more

Health News Roundup: J&J looks at job cuts despite weathering inflation impa...

 Global
4
Astronomers measure, map aftermath of supernova using NASA's IXPE telescope

Astronomers measure, map aftermath of supernova using NASA's IXPE telescope

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022