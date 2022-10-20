Chemical-laden tanker falls on its side on Mumbai-Nashik road; no casualty

A chemical-laden tanker fell on its side on Mumbai-Nashik road in Maharashtra's Thane district on Thursday shortly after midnight after its driver apparently lost control over the vehicle, an official said.

No one was injured in the accident which took place at 12.45 am near Anand Nagar check naka, Thane Municipal Corporation's Regional Disaster Management Cell (RDMC) chief Avinash Sawant said.

The tanker was loaded with propylene glycol and the chemical leaked on the road from the vehicle, he said. A team of local firemen and RDMC rushed to the spot to provide assistance, he added.

