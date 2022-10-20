Left Menu

Indian embassy in Kyiv asks nationals to leave Ukraine as soon as possible

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-10-2022 09:11 IST | Created: 20-10-2022 09:11 IST
Indian embassy in Kyiv asks nationals to leave Ukraine as soon as possible
The Indian embassy in Ukraine has asked Indian nationals to leave the country at the earliest in view of a fresh wave of hostilities.

In an advisory, the mission also called upon Indian nationals not to travel to the Eastern European country.

''In view of the deteriorating security situation and recent escalation of hostilities across Ukraine, Indian nationals are advised against travelling to Ukraine,'' the embassy said.

''The Indian citizens, including students, currently in Ukraine are advised to leave Ukraine at the earliest by available means,'' it added.

There has been intensification of hostilities between Russia and Ukraine, with Moscow carrying out retaliatory missile strikes targeting various Ukrainian cities in response to a huge blast in Crimea nearly two weeks ago.

Moscow blamed Kyiv for the blast.

