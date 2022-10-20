Odd News Roundup: Brazil's furriest police corporal becomes internet sensation; Garter snake causes stir aboard United Airlines jet in New Jersey

Left Menu

Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.

Brazil's furriest police corporal becomes internet sensation

A rescue dog turned police mascot has become one of Brazil's most beloved furry internet sensations. Dubbed "Corporal Oliveira," the dog was taken in by Rio police officer Cristiano Oliveira, who found him in 2019 near his police station abandoned, injured and hungry.

Garter snake causes stir aboard United Airlines jet in New Jersey

The unexpected appearance of a live snake on a plane caused some turbulence among business-class passengers aboard a United Airlines jet at the end of a flight from Florida to New Jersey. The reptile stowaway, identified as a harmless garter snake, turned up on United Airlines Flight 2038 from Tampa shortly after landing Monday afternoon at Newark Liberty International Airport, according to the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey.

