Lupin inks pact to acquire two inhalation brands from Sunovion for USD 75 mn

The Mumbai-based firm expects the transaction to be accretive to earnings in the first year.The acquisition of these two brands will expand the companys inhalation product portfolio in the US and strengthen its presence in the respiratory therapy area while continuing to provide patients access to these important medicines, Lupin said in a statement.Brovana is indicated for long-term maintenance treatment of bronchoconstriction in patients with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, including chronic bronchitis and emphysema.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-10-2022 10:33 IST | Created: 20-10-2022 10:29 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
Drug maker Lupin on Thursday said it will acquire two inhalation brands from Sunovion Pharmaceuticals Inc for USD 75 million (around Rs 622 crore). The drug firm has inked a pact with US-based Sunovion to acquire Brovana (arformoterol tartrate) inhalation solution and Xopenex HFA (levalbuterol tartrate) inhalation aerosol. The Mumbai-based firm expects the transaction to be accretive to earnings in the first year.

The acquisition of these two brands will expand the company's inhalation product portfolio in the US and strengthen its presence in the respiratory therapy area while continuing to provide patients access to these important medicines, Lupin said in a statement.

Brovana is indicated for long-term maintenance treatment of bronchoconstriction in patients with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, including chronic bronchitis and emphysema. Xopenex HFA is a short-acting beta2-adrenergic agonist (SABA), indicated for the treatment or prevention of bronchospasm in adults, adolescents, and children 4 years of age or older with reversible obstructive airway disease. ''We remain focused on strengthening our respiratory franchise in the US. We have established a strong position in the respiratory segment with our Albuterol MDI and Brovana authorised generic launch,'' Lupin CEO Vinita Gupta stated. The addition of these two brands enhances the company's position in the segment, she added.

