UP couple killed in road accident in Muzaffarnagar

PTI | Muzaffarnagar/Lucknow | Updated: 20-10-2022 11:12 IST | Created: 20-10-2022 11:11 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A couple died after their motorcycle was hit by a speeding vehicle on the Delhi-Dehradun national highway here, police said on Thursday.

The incident happened near Bhagela overbridge on Wednesday, they said.

Daya Prakash (70) and his wife Kusumlata (65) were on their way to Roorkee from Meerut, Station House Officer Sanjiv Kumar said. The vehicle driver fled from the spot, he said, adding efforts were on to trace him.

