Left Menu

Adani arm bags Rs 1,300 cr smart meters installation deal from Mumbai's BEST

Adani Transmissions distribution chief executive Kandarp Patel said this is a first for the company and an accretive one.We are confident to deliver this project as per expectations within a timely manner, allowing BEST Undertaking and its consumers to fully capitalise on the potential of digitalisation, he added.The Adani Transmission scrip was trading 2.06 per cent up at Rs 3,204.90 apiece on the BSE at 1108 hrs against a 0.18 per cent correction on the benchmark.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 20-10-2022 11:36 IST | Created: 20-10-2022 11:31 IST
Adani arm bags Rs 1,300 cr smart meters installation deal from Mumbai's BEST
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia

Adani Transmission on Thursday announced that it has bagged a deal to instal and maintain 10.80 lakh smart meters for BEST Undertaking.

Sources pegged the deal value for the multi-year-old engagement by Adani Transmission's distribution platform at Rs 1,300 crore.

The Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport Undertaking is a state-run utility that serves consumers in the island city exclusively.

Adani Transmission's subsidiary Adani Electricity Mumbai distributes power in the suburbs, where it competes with Tata Power. The company has also gone public with its ambitions to expand to other pockets in the state and capitalise on a liberalised policy once it is implemented.

The current contract involves installing the smart meters over a 30-month period and maintaining them for the following 90 months, as per a statement.

The smart metering project, undertaken on a Design-Build-Finance-Own-Operate-Transfer (DBFOOT) basis also involves setting up of communication and other cloud-related infrastructure, it added. The meters will help consumers monitor online consumption patterns and take prompt corrective action whenever necessary, it said, adding that they also provide an option to opt for pre-paid billing and net-metering facility for housing societies and commercial buildings with the roof-top solar facility. BEST will also have the ability to carry out remote connection and disconnection of non-paying customers, while the regulator will benefit as it will enable to design of consumer-friendly Time of Day Tariffs. Adani Transmission's distribution chief executive Kandarp Patel said this is a first for the company and an ''accretive'' one.

''We are confident to deliver this project as per expectations within a timely manner, allowing BEST Undertaking and its consumers to fully capitalise on the potential of digitalisation,'' he added.

The Adani Transmission scrip was trading 2.06 per cent up at Rs 3,204.90 apiece on the BSE at 1108 hrs against a 0.18 per cent correction on the benchmark.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's NEOWISE spacecraft takes 12-year time-lapse movie of full sky: Watch

NASA's NEOWISE spacecraft takes 12-year time-lapse movie of full sky: Watch

 Global
2
Chinese scientists detect brightest gamma-ray burst to date: Report

Chinese scientists detect brightest gamma-ray burst to date: Report

 China
3
Astronomers measure, map aftermath of supernova using NASA's IXPE telescope

Astronomers measure, map aftermath of supernova using NASA's IXPE telescope

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: J&J looks at job cuts despite weathering inflation impact; Moderna signs deal on variant-adapted COVID shots for world's poorest and more

Health News Roundup: J&J looks at job cuts despite weathering inflation impa...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022