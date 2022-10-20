Left Menu

E-gaming Federation to challenge Tamil Nadu's ordinance to ban online gaming

The E-gaming Federation (EGF) is set to challenge the recent ordinance issued by the Tamil Nadu government to ban online gaming where it categorised rummy and poker as "games of chance".

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-10-2022 12:11 IST | Created: 20-10-2022 12:11 IST
E-gaming Federation to challenge Tamil Nadu's ordinance to ban online gaming
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The E-gaming Federation (EGF) is set to challenge the recent ordinance issued by the Tamil Nadu government to ban online gaming where it categorised rummy and poker as "games of chance". According to the new legislation, no supplier of online games may offer online gambling services, permit the gaming of any online gambling that requires the use of cash or other risks or permit the gaming of any online game that violates the rules.

In a statement, EGF, a not-for-profit organization which works to protect consumer interest and self-regulate the Indian e-gaming sector, said, rummy has been settled as predominantly a game of skill by the Supreme Court and held to be protected under Article 19(1)(g) of the Indian Constitution. "Bringing rummy under the ambit of a game of chance is directly in violation of the Supreme Court judgments and the Madras High Court judgment which overturned the law banning online games including rummy and poker," the statement said.

"Reaffirming the preponderance test for distinguishing between games of skill and games of chance, especially in the context of rummy and poker, the Madras High Court held that wherever the better skilled would prevail more than not, is a game of skill, reinforcing that both rummy and poker are games of skill, distinct from gambling or a game of chance." The statement added Madras High Court in its detailed judgment in August 2021 held that when it comes to card games such as rummy and poker, there is no distinction between skill involved in physical form or in virtual/online form.

Citing anoth judgment by the Karnataka High Court which overturned the provisions of the Karnataka Police (Amendment) Act, 2021 in February 2022 and stated that games of skill do not metamorphosize into 'betting or gambling' irrespective of whether they are played for stakes or simply because they are played online and are therefore constitutionally protected activities, it claimed. "Moreover, looking into the legality of specific skill-based games, all High Court, and Supreme Court judgments, on different occasions, have ruled in favor of the industry."

It believes that the need of the hour is a comprehensive online gaming policy that protects players and ensures that only legitimate online skill-gaming operators offer their services while weeding out the ones who break the law. Sameer Barde, CEO of EGF, said: "After examining the ordinance, we have decided to file a lawsuit as it categorises Rummy & Poker as games of chance."

"The Supreme Court and several High Courts have reaffirmed the status of skill-based games as legitimate business activity and the state must take cognizance of these judgments in developing an enabling gaming policy that safeguards players than resorting to a ban." Further, the federation estimates that the Indian gaming market is expected to grow from USD 2.2 billion to USD 5 billion in revenue by 2025.

Expected to grow at an impressive CAGR of 38 per cent, the sector, it said, holds significant potential for overall economic growth and employment opportunities. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's NEOWISE spacecraft takes 12-year time-lapse movie of full sky: Watch

NASA's NEOWISE spacecraft takes 12-year time-lapse movie of full sky: Watch

 Global
2
Chinese scientists detect brightest gamma-ray burst to date: Report

Chinese scientists detect brightest gamma-ray burst to date: Report

 China
3
Astronomers measure, map aftermath of supernova using NASA's IXPE telescope

Astronomers measure, map aftermath of supernova using NASA's IXPE telescope

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: J&J looks at job cuts despite weathering inflation impact; Moderna signs deal on variant-adapted COVID shots for world's poorest and more

Health News Roundup: J&J looks at job cuts despite weathering inflation impa...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022