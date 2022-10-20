Left Menu

Swedish c.bank says fiscal policy, wages important for path ahead

Reuters | Stockholm | Updated: 20-10-2022 12:59 IST | Created: 20-10-2022 12:57 IST
Sweden Central Bank Image Credit: Wikipedia
How much Sweden's central bank has to raise rates depends in part on wage negotiations and fiscal policy responses to the current inflation crisis, Deputy Governor Per Jansson said in regular testimony to parliament's finance committee on Thursday.

"The best scenario would be if we can return inflation to the target with relatively cautious rate increases," he said in a statement released in conjunction with the hearing.

"But a lot also depends on the support for this development in price-setting and wage formation and the formulation of fiscal policy."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

