Political uncertainty, rising rates weigh on UK stocks

Worries over a deepening political crisis in the UK and rising interest rates globally kept London's main stock indexes under pressure on Thursday, with shares of homebuilders edging toward a multi-year low hit recently. UK's housing index, which hit a near decade low last week, slipped 1.5% as rising interest rates fuelled concerns about affordability and a sharp slowdown in the sector.

Reuters | London | Updated: 20-10-2022 13:02 IST | Created: 20-10-2022 12:59 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
Worries over a deepening political crisis in the UK and rising interest rates globally kept London's main stock indexes under pressure on Thursday, with shares of homebuilders edging toward a multi-year low hit recently.

UK's housing index, which hit a near decade low last week, slipped 1.5% as rising interest rates fuelled concerns about affordability and a sharp slowdown in the sector. The blue-chip FTSE 100 slipped 0.2% by 0715 GMT, while the midcap FTSE 250 index dropped 0.3%.

British Prime Minister Liz Truss struggled to retain a grip on power on Thursday, a day after a second top minister quit and rowing and jostling broke out among her lawmakers in parliament in a dramatic breakdown of unity and discipline. Mixed earnings reports also weighed on the overall mood, with Schroders slipping 1% after the fund manager reported a drop in its assets under management as geopolitical uncertainties and recession risks kept investors skittish.

A bright spot was luxury goods maker Burberry, up 1.7%, after French peer Hermes reported a sharp rise in sales growth. Oil stocks gained 0.8% as crude prices rose on news that China is considering a cut in the duration of quarantine for inbound visitors.

