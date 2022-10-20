China shares close lower despite COVID easing hopes

China shares closed lower on Thursday, giving up short-lived gains ignited by hopes of easing COVID-19 curbs as concerns about a weakening currency and economic woes dampened sentiment.

China is considering cutting the time that inbound visitors have to stay in COVID-19 quarantine, from 10 to seven days, Bloomberg News reported. ** China's blue-chip CSI300 Index ended lower 0.6%, and the Shanghai Composite Index lost 0.3%.

** The Hang Seng Index finished down 1.4%, after slumping as much as 3% to hit levels last seen during the 2008-09 global financial crisis, while the Hang Seng China Enterprises Index declined 1.5%. ** Confidence in China assets sank after the yuan resumed its slide against the dollar, as the U.S.-China yield spread widens further. Offshore yuan hit a record low of 7.2794 per dollar on Thursday, before recovering some losses.

** Yuan Yuwei, a hedge fund manager at Water Wisdom Asset Management, said yuan depreciation adds woes to the Hong Kong stock market, where dominating sectors including banking, property and Internet are all in decline amid President Xi Jinping's "Common Prosperity" drive. ** "You cannot rule out a technical rebound at this level. But you don't expect a reversal of trend" unless global central banks start pumping liquidity again, he said.

** Continued market weakness also reflects disillusionment toward Hong Kong Chief Executive John Lee's first policy address made on Wednesday. In that speech, Lee prioritised improving competitiveness and attracting more overseas talent, but also stressed the need to bolster national security in the Chinese-ruled city. ** Against a weak market, Chinese chip makers jumped 5%, as Bloomberg News reported China's Ministry of Industry and Information Technology convened a series of emergency meetings with leading semiconductor companies, seeking to assess the damage from the U.S. chip restrictions.

** Tourism companies also rose 1.6% on the hope of easing virus control rules.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)