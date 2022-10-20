IRF signs MoU with MBM University to promote road safety awareness in R'than

India Chapter of the International Road Federation (IRF) on Thursday said it has signed a memorandum of understanding with MBM University, Jodhpur, to promote road safety awareness in Rajasthan.

The objective of the memorandum is to further the cooperation between MBM University and IRF-IC with a view to make Jodhpur a zero-fatality city by the end of 2024 and also focus on other cities of Rajasthan, IRF said in a statement.

The MoU was signed by KK Kapila, founder president of the International Road Federation, India Chapter and SK Singh, Head of the Civil engineering department, MBM University, Jodhpur.

