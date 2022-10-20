Left Menu

German gas consumption below average last week in households, industry - regulator

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 20-10-2022 16:09 IST | Created: 20-10-2022 16:09 IST
German gas consumption below average last week in households, industry - regulator
  • Country:
  • Germany

Gas usage remained below average in German households and industry last week, the federal network regulator said on Thursday as it announced its latest weekly consumption data.

Households and small- and medium-sized enterprises consumed 608 gigawatt hours per day (GWh/day) in the 41st calendar week versus the 2018-2021 average for that corresponding week of 881 GWh/day, the Bundesnetzagentur regulator said.

Consumption in industry stood at 1,152 GWh/day compared with an average 1,526 GWh/day, the data showed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's NEOWISE spacecraft takes 12-year time-lapse movie of full sky: Watch

NASA's NEOWISE spacecraft takes 12-year time-lapse movie of full sky: Watch

 Global
2
Chinese scientists detect brightest gamma-ray burst to date: Report

Chinese scientists detect brightest gamma-ray burst to date: Report

 China
3
Astronomers measure, map aftermath of supernova using NASA's IXPE telescope

Astronomers measure, map aftermath of supernova using NASA's IXPE telescope

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: J&J looks at job cuts despite weathering inflation impact; Moderna signs deal on variant-adapted COVID shots for world's poorest and more

Health News Roundup: J&J looks at job cuts despite weathering inflation impa...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022