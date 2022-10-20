German gas consumption below average last week in households, industry - regulator
Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 20-10-2022 16:09 IST | Created: 20-10-2022 16:09 IST
Gas usage remained below average in German households and industry last week, the federal network regulator said on Thursday as it announced its latest weekly consumption data.
Households and small- and medium-sized enterprises consumed 608 gigawatt hours per day (GWh/day) in the 41st calendar week versus the 2018-2021 average for that corresponding week of 881 GWh/day, the Bundesnetzagentur regulator said.
Consumption in industry stood at 1,152 GWh/day compared with an average 1,526 GWh/day, the data showed.
