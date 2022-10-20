Left Menu

India's Modi promises 1 mln government jobs as elections loom

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's office said on Thursday he would launch a drive this weekend to give government jobs to 1 million people, starting with 75,000 immediate appointments, as he tries to tackle criticism of widespread unemployment.

Reuters | New Delhi | Updated: 20-10-2022 16:49 IST | Created: 20-10-2022 16:32 IST
India's Modi promises 1 mln government jobs as elections loom
Representative Image Image Credit: Pxhere
  • Country:
  • India

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's office said on Thursday he would launch a drive this weekend to give government jobs to 1 million people, starting with 75,000 immediate appointments, as he tries to tackle criticism of widespread unemployment. Joblessness in the country of 1.4 billion people has stayed around 7% for months - something that the opposition has regularly pointed out in the run-up to elections in several states starting next month.

Modi's office said the 75,000 new recruits would join 38 ministries or departments of the federal government at various levels of seniority. "As per the directions of the prime minister, all ministries and departments are working towards filling up existing vacancies against sanctioned posts in mission mode," it said.

It was not immediately clear if it meant there were 1 million vacancies in government departments, or if some jobs would be created. The aim is to fill up the posts by September next year, Modi said in June on Twitter.

India's unemployment peaked at 23.5% in 2020 in the first full year of COVID-19, then fell back as restrictions eased. But it has remained around 7% since, according to data from Mumbai-based the Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy, higher than the global average. Modi stormed to power in 2014 promising to create millions of jobs, but the economy has not grown fast enough to accommodate some 12 million people joining the labour force each year, a number that is rising.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's NEOWISE spacecraft takes 12-year time-lapse movie of full sky: Watch

NASA's NEOWISE spacecraft takes 12-year time-lapse movie of full sky: Watch

 Global
2
Chinese scientists detect brightest gamma-ray burst to date: Report

Chinese scientists detect brightest gamma-ray burst to date: Report

 China
3
Astronomers measure, map aftermath of supernova using NASA's IXPE telescope

Astronomers measure, map aftermath of supernova using NASA's IXPE telescope

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: J&J looks at job cuts despite weathering inflation impact; Moderna signs deal on variant-adapted COVID shots for world's poorest and more

Health News Roundup: J&J looks at job cuts despite weathering inflation impa...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022