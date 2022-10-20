Left Menu

Dixon Technologies Q2 profit up 23 pc to Rs 77cr

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-10-2022 17:00 IST | Created: 20-10-2022 17:00 IST
Dixon Technologies Q2 profit up 23 pc to Rs 77cr
  • Country:
  • India

Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd on Thursday reported 23.11 per cent rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 77.12 crore for the second quarter ended September 30, 2022.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 62.64 crore for July-September period a year ago, the electronic manufacturing services firm said in a BSE filing.

Revenue from operations was up 37.91 per cent at Rs 3,866.77 crore as against Rs 2,803.78 crore in the year-ago period.

Total expenses were Rs 3,766.54 crore as against Rs 2,724.50 crore in the year-ago period.

The company's revenue from the consumer electronics business stood at Rs 1,500.7 crore, and Rs 290.4 crore from lighting products.

Revenue from home appliances was at Rs 362.9 crore, and Rs 1,594.4 crore from the mobile & EMS (Electronic Manufacturing Services) division in the second quarter of FY23.

The contribution from the Security Systems division was at Rs 118.3 crore.

Shares of Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd on Thursday settled at Rs 4,289 apiece on BSE, up 0.39 per cent from the previous close.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's NEOWISE spacecraft takes 12-year time-lapse movie of full sky: Watch

NASA's NEOWISE spacecraft takes 12-year time-lapse movie of full sky: Watch

 Global
2
Chinese scientists detect brightest gamma-ray burst to date: Report

Chinese scientists detect brightest gamma-ray burst to date: Report

 China
3
Astronomers measure, map aftermath of supernova using NASA's IXPE telescope

Astronomers measure, map aftermath of supernova using NASA's IXPE telescope

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: J&J looks at job cuts despite weathering inflation impact; Moderna signs deal on variant-adapted COVID shots for world's poorest and more

Health News Roundup: J&J looks at job cuts despite weathering inflation impa...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022