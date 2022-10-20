Concept Medical Inc. and its subsidiary Envision Scientific marked their Founder's Day with a 'Mega Voluntary Blood Donation Camp

Surat (Gujarat) [India], October 20 (ANI/PNN): Concept Medical Inc and its group company Envision Scientific, the world's leading medical device manufacturing company, celebrated their Founder's Day and Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav on Tuesday with the 'Mega Voluntary Blood Donation Camp' at all three of their facilities, including Asia's largest medical device manufacturing unit in the Surat Special Economic Zone (SurSEZ). Paresh Patel, Chairman of the Surat Municipal Corporation's (SMC) Standing Committee, Surat Mayor Hemaliben Boghawala, Development Commissioner of SurSEZ, Virendra Singh, Commissioner CGST & Customs Specified Officer, SurSEZ Shri Ashok Singh IRS, and others attended the massive blood donation camp.

The employees of the Concept group and other well-wishers donated about 300 units of blood to celebrate the Founder's Day of the company. The blood donation camp was organized in collaboration with the Surat Raktadan Kendra and Research Centre. Recently, Concept Medical become the first in the world to receive the USFDA Investigational Device Exemption (IDE) approval for its gold standard product 'Sirolimus Drug Coated Ballon in Coronary' to enter the US Market. Despite being the industry's youngest medical device and MedTech company, Concept Medical is the first in the world to receive this approval in the US Market for SCB in Coronary, something that not even US companies or international industry giants could do in the drug-coated balloon technology.

"The measures taken by the Concept Group are praiseworthy," Virendra Singh, Development Commissioner of SurSEZ, remarked. By encouraging blood donation, expanding green belts through tree planting, educating disadvantaged women on the importance of menstrual hygiene, providing food for children in the red zone, etc., the company is doing everything in its power to help. It is a source of great satisfaction that Concept Medical celebrated its Founder's Day and Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav with the Mega Blood Donation camp," stated Paresh Patel, chairman of SMC's Standing Committee. I hope for nothing but the best for the company's future.

Concept Medical's CEO and co-founder Manish Doshi has said, "Our objective is to establish an inclusive India by pioneering a holistic methodology to meet our nation's complex development concerns and contribute to its collective aspirations." Our mission is "to empower people from disadvantaged and vulnerable communities and catalyse change via innovative and sustainable solutions." "Our primary purpose is to build and promote meaningful activities through creative institutions to address some of India's most pressing developmental concerns," said Parth Doshi, CMO & Director of Concept Medical & Envision Scientific.

This story has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content in this article. (ANI/PNN)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)