Axis Bank net profit jumps 70 pc at Rs 5,330 crore in July-Sep quarter

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-10-2022 17:49 IST | Created: 20-10-2022 17:44 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia
Axis Bank on Thursday reported a jump of 70 per cent in its standalone net profit at Rs 5,329.77 crore in quarter ended September 2022 on healthy core income aided by trimming of bad loans.

The country's third largest private sector lender had posted a net profit of Rs 3,133.32 crore in the year ago same quarter ended September 2021.

Total income on standalone basis rose to Rs 24,180 crore in September quarter of 2022-23 as against Rs 20,134 crore in same period of 2021-22, Axis Bank said in a regulatory filing.

Of this, the interest income during the quarter stood at Rs 20,239 crore, up by 24 per cent from Rs 16,336 crore.

On asset front, there was improvement with the gross non-performing assets falling to 2.50 per cent of the gross advances as of September 30, 2022 from 3.53 per cent by year-ago same period.

Net NPAs (bad loans) slid to 0.51 per cent from 1.08 per cent.

Bank's provisioning for bad loans and contingencies were thus brought down to Rs 549.78 crore for July-September quarter of FY23 from Rs 1,735 crore put aside by the lender for the same period of the previous fiscal.

Stock of Axis Bank closed at Rs 826.20 apiece on BSE, down by 0.42 per cent.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

