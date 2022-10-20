India to benefit as Centum joins hands with Indra Sistemas for manufacturing Space Radar Systems

Centum Electronics Limited, India, and Indra Sistemas, S.A., Spain, have signed an MoU to exclusively collaborate in high-end futuristic Radar systems and technologies for the Government of India. The MoU envisages manufacturing and commissioning of the radar for space applications.

Long-range radar is intended to detect, track and analyse objects and debris in space at a distance of thousands of kilometres.

The MoU was exchanged between Mr. Nikhil Mallavarapu, Executive Director, Centum Electronics Limited, and Mr. Jaime Manuel Temes Giménez, International Director for Defence, Indra Sistemas S.A. at Gandhinagar on 20th Oct 2022 during the 'Bandhan' event in DefExpo 2022.

During the event Mr. Nikhil Mallavarapu said, ''The country would benefit by filling a key technology gap that exists. This exclusive cooperation would also serve the Hon'ble Prime Minister's vision of Atma Nirbhar Bharat by manufacturing most of the high-end microwave, digital and power electronics hardware within the country.'' Mr. Jaime Manuel Temes Giménez, International Director for Defence, Indra Sistemas S.A., indicated that Indra is aligned with the 'Make in India' vision and is pleased to collaborate with Centum.

Mr. Vinod Chippalkatti, President and Cdr Subhash Ahlawat IN Retd, Director from Centum Electronics were also present in addition to other senior officials.

This MoU will enhance Centum's indigenous Radar technology capabilities in addition to generating additional revenues in the coming years.

Centum has a strong R&D/indigenization policy for developing, qualifying, and delivering Military grade electronic systems and subsystems for Radars, EW systems, Missiles, and Aerospace/Space platforms.

About Centum Centum was founded in 1994 in Bangalore, India. Since then, Centum has rapidly grown into a diversified electronics system design and manufacturing company with more than 2000 employees operating in North America, EMEA and Asia. The company offers a broad range of products and services across high reliability segments of defence, space, aerospace, transport, industrial and medical. It has continuously invested in strengthening its design and product development capabilities while developing deep domain knowledge in the segments it operates in. Centum has also established truly world-class manufacturing facilities with cutting-edge infrastructure as well as a global supply chain capable of delivering products with high quality and reliability.

A key contributor to Centum Group's growth has been the strong relationships forged with international customers and partners. This customer-focused approach coupled with Centum's culture hinged on the core values of Technology-Teamwork-Trust has resulted in a track-high-quality products & services and excellent execution ability.

About Indra Indra is one of the leading global technology companies and partner for the core business operations of its customers worldwide. It is a world leader in providing proprietary solutions in specific segments in Defence and Transport markets, and the leading firm in Digital Transformation Consultancy and Information Technologies in Spain and Latin America. Its business model is based on a comprehensive range of proprietary products, with a high-value focus and with a high innovation component. In the 2021 financial year, Indra achieved revenue of € 3.390 million, + 52,000 employees, a local presence in 46 countries and business operations in over 140 countries.

