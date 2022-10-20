Left Menu

Helicopter services to Kedarnath resume

Helicopter services to the Uttarakhands Kedarnath temple resumed, two days after a chopper crash in the area killed a pilot and six pilgrims.On Wednesday, a day after the accident, various aviation companies resumed helicopter operations and 981 pilgrims were taken to Kedarnath, according to officials.Aryan Aviation, the company to which the ill-fated helicopter belonged, also resumed the service from Masta-Guptkashi to Kedarnath.An Aryan Aviation official said on Thursday that a team from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation DGCA inspected the companys helipad at Masta.

PTI | Rudraprayag | Updated: 20-10-2022 18:30 IST | Created: 20-10-2022 17:58 IST
Helicopter services to Kedarnath resume
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Helicopter services to the Uttarakhand's Kedarnath temple resumed, two days after a chopper crash in the area killed a pilot and six pilgrims.

On Wednesday, a day after the accident, various aviation companies resumed helicopter operations and 981 pilgrims were taken to Kedarnath, according to officials.

Aryan Aviation, the company to which the ill-fated helicopter belonged, also resumed the service from Masta-Guptkashi to Kedarnath.

An Aryan Aviation official said on Thursday that a team from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) inspected the company's helipad at Masta. He said after the completion of their inspection and investigation, the helicopter services restarted.

The company's second helicopter made at least six sorties till Thursday afternoon. At present, eight companies are providing helicopter services to Kedarnath. Since the opening of the doors of the Kedarnath shrine in May this year, 1,44,832 pilgrims have travelled to the temple by helicopter. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to reach the temple on Friday morning. During his two-and-a-half-hour programme in Kedarnath, Modi will lay the foundation stone of the Gaurikund-Kedarnath ropeway project and offer prayers at the temple.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's NEOWISE spacecraft takes 12-year time-lapse movie of full sky: Watch

NASA's NEOWISE spacecraft takes 12-year time-lapse movie of full sky: Watch

 Global
2
Chinese scientists detect brightest gamma-ray burst to date: Report

Chinese scientists detect brightest gamma-ray burst to date: Report

 China
3
Astronomers measure, map aftermath of supernova using NASA's IXPE telescope

Astronomers measure, map aftermath of supernova using NASA's IXPE telescope

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: J&J looks at job cuts despite weathering inflation impact; Moderna signs deal on variant-adapted COVID shots for world's poorest and more

Health News Roundup: J&J looks at job cuts despite weathering inflation impa...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022