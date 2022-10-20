Helicopter services to Kedarnath resume

Helicopter services to the Uttarakhand's Kedarnath temple resumed, two days after a chopper crash in the area killed a pilot and six pilgrims.

On Wednesday, a day after the accident, various aviation companies resumed helicopter operations and 981 pilgrims were taken to Kedarnath, according to officials.

Aryan Aviation, the company to which the ill-fated helicopter belonged, also resumed the service from Masta-Guptkashi to Kedarnath.

An Aryan Aviation official said on Thursday that a team from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) inspected the company's helipad at Masta. He said after the completion of their inspection and investigation, the helicopter services restarted.

The company's second helicopter made at least six sorties till Thursday afternoon. At present, eight companies are providing helicopter services to Kedarnath. Since the opening of the doors of the Kedarnath shrine in May this year, 1,44,832 pilgrims have travelled to the temple by helicopter. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to reach the temple on Friday morning. During his two-and-a-half-hour programme in Kedarnath, Modi will lay the foundation stone of the Gaurikund-Kedarnath ropeway project and offer prayers at the temple.

