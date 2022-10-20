US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-S&P 500 futures give up gains after UK's Truss says she is resigning as PM

Futures tracking the S&P 500 index moved sharply lower on Thursday after Liz Truss said she was resigning as prime minister of the United Kingdom.

Her economic programme had sent shockwaves through the global financial markets and divided her Conservative Party just six weeks after she was appointed.

At 8:39 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis were up 60 points, or 0.2%, S&P 500 e-minis were down 1 points, or 0.03%, and Nasdaq 100 e-minis were down 25.5 points, or 0.23%.

