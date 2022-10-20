Left Menu

Gadkari invites Australian industry leaders to invest in Indian infra sector

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-10-2022 18:36 IST | Created: 20-10-2022 18:36 IST
Union road transport and highway minister Nitin Gadkari on Thursday interacted with Australian industry delegates and sought investments in India's infrastructure sector, according to an official statement.

Gadkari is on a three-day official visit to Australia beginning Tuesday. The statement said Gadkari had an interaction with Australian senator Jenny McAllister who is the assistant minister for climate change & energy.

Gadkari and McAllister discussed about the opportunities to deepen the bilateral investment ties between India and Australia especially in the field of net zero emission, transportation and related infrastructure development, it added.

Gadkari also had an interactive discussion with Frank Kwok, Asia Pacific Head, Macquarie Asset Management, and his team.

The statement said the investment landscape and potential collaboration between the two countries were discussed.

