The Guardians Real Estate Advisory reports a combined sales turnover of Rs. 6045 crore in H1 2022-2023

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 20 (ANI/PNN): When it comes to financial planning, investments play a critical role in a person's life. Real estate has long been regarded as one of the most important investment opportunities. Investing in real estate is not a new trend; on the contrary, it has long been a popular option. However, as real estate investing has evolved over time, particularly since the COVID era, investors now have access to a wide range of novel concepts and resources. People are choosing real estate as a major investment because they have higher aspirations, better lifestyles, and more money. Home buyers now have a wide range of options and variety as a result of the development of new outskirts and the renovation of older areas. The already thriving real estate market has brighter prospects as a result of favourable government policies, robust infrastructure, and a variety of developments. Positive sentiments in the residential real estate market are at an all-time high. For its developer clientele in H1 2022-23, The Guardians Real Estate Advisory, India's top one-stop real estate solution provider, reported a combined sales turnover of Rs 6,045 crore. This results from the sale of 3,372 units in Mumbai, Pune, and Bengaluru. In addition, 42,150 walk-ins were recorded across 60+ new projects launched in Mumbai, Pune, and Bengaluru.

While speaking on the development, Ram Naik, Director, The Guardians Real Estate Advisory, said, "Following COVID, the Indian real estate market now offers a wide range of apartments, villas, condos, gated communities, and plotted developments to meet the diverse needs of investors. As new properties and investment opportunities have entered the market, the sector has been thriving and gaining momentum." He added, "The emergence of co-living and co-working spaces in the real estate industry, particularly in metro cities, has given investors reason for optimism about the real estate market in the current climate."

Real estate offers a wealth of advantages and possibilities, including stability, future security, guaranteed returns, and others, and it is currently luring homebuyers who are making plans for a secure future and hassle-free living. As a result, investor preference for the real estate industry has surpassed that of all other asset classes. Similarly, as the industry normalises, The Guardians has established itself as the undisputed leader in both sales volume and value. The company's sales turnover increased by 86% year-on-year in the first half of the current fiscal year.

The Guardians' developer clientele includes Mumbai's top brands like Adani, Godrej Properties, Prestige Group, Chandak, Wadhwa Group, MICL, Sheth Creators and Kanakia among others. It has also been appointed the strategic marketing and sales partner for the Kolkata-based Siddha Group and Pune-based Goel Ganga Group.' This story has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content in this article. (ANI/PNN)

