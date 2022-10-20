Vishnu Manchu's Ginna Bhai to have a wide hindi release, marks Payal Rajput Hindi Debut and Sunny Leone's return to big screen

New Delhi [India], October 20 (ANI/ATK): Actor Vishnu Manchu's next big release Ginna ( Ginna Bhai in Hindi) a Action Thriller comedy is all set to release in multiple languages Telugu, Hindi and Malayalam this friday. Actress Sunny Leone will be seen as a leading lady opposite Vishnu Manchu and is supposedly said to have a significant and a substantial role. Ginna marks the return of Sunny Leone to the big screens post Arjun Patiala in 2019, a Hindi action-spoof where she starred alongside Diljit Dosanjh, Kriti Sanon and Varun Sharma

Ginna Bhai also marks the Hindi debut of RX 100 fame South siren Payal Rajput, who also plays an interesting character in the movie. The distribution company UFO moviez is very confident of Ginna doing some great business upon release. Pankaj Jaysinh- CEO Distribution and Film Services UFO Moviez says "Multilingual movies are making the cut in the industry in the current scenario. Looking at the success of Telugu and Kannada movies, we are very excited for Ginna as it is the perfect family entertainer packed with action, comedy and thrill which will be refreshing to watch this festive season."

Reportedly, Ginna is set to have a wide Hindi release with about 400 screens accross the Hindi regional belts. Actor Vishnu Manchu is extremely excited for Ginna release this week, On asking him about the movie releasing wide in the Hindi Belt, the actor quotes," Post the heart-warming response to the Ginna Bhai trailer in Mumbai and the response we are receiving in Telangana & Andhra, I'm super excited to bring this piece of my heart to a larger audience and celebrate the values of friendship and family this festive season. Ginna Bhai is a perfect a Diwali entertainer and I feel extremely fortunate to recieve such love for the movie before it's release despite the competition. Also my two leading ladies Sunny Leone and Payal Rajput have done an impeccable job and I'm confident that the audience will love our chemistry."

Ginna, the movie is directed by Suryaah; written by Kona Venkat and produced by Ava Entertainment in association with 24 Frames Factory. Ginna is all set for it's release in Telugu, Hindi and Malayalam in cinemas nationwide this October 21, 2022.

