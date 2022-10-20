Left Menu

Bengaluru becomes second city in India to have 90-metre aerial ladder platform for fire services

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 20-10-2022 18:57 IST | Created: 20-10-2022 18:57 IST
Bengaluru becomes second city in India to have 90-metre aerial ladder platform for fire services
  • Country:
  • India

After Mumbai, Bengaluru on Thursday became the second city in the country to have a 90-metre aerial ladder platform system for Fire and Emergency Services, with Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai dedicating it to the department.

Calling it the ''biggest strength'' for the Department of Fire and Emergency Services, the Chief Minister said the 90-metre aerial ladder platform is an essential facility and it will work as a ''real friend in need''.

Highlighting the importance of fire safety and its rules, he said it was essential for the Department of Fire and Emergency Services to reach high-rise buildings during an emergency.

''The capacity and capability to save lives of people in fire mishaps and to check fire accidents have increased...in the whole country, except Mumbai, only Bengaluru has a 90 metre aerial ladder platform to rescue people who are stuck in high-rise buildings during the fire mishaps,'' he added.

According to an official release, efforts were made to procure this aerial ladder platform in the last two-and-a-half-years and it was when Bommai was the Home Minister that the grants were released, but it got delayed COVID-19 and production problems.

The new ladder will be put to use in the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) limits, it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's NEOWISE spacecraft takes 12-year time-lapse movie of full sky: Watch

NASA's NEOWISE spacecraft takes 12-year time-lapse movie of full sky: Watch

 Global
2
Chinese scientists detect brightest gamma-ray burst to date: Report

Chinese scientists detect brightest gamma-ray burst to date: Report

 China
3
Astronomers measure, map aftermath of supernova using NASA's IXPE telescope

Astronomers measure, map aftermath of supernova using NASA's IXPE telescope

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: J&J looks at job cuts despite weathering inflation impact; Moderna signs deal on variant-adapted COVID shots for world's poorest and more

Health News Roundup: J&J looks at job cuts despite weathering inflation impa...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022