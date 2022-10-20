Left Menu

CGPDTM cautions staff against accepting gifts

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-10-2022 19:02 IST | Created: 20-10-2022 19:02 IST
The Controller General of Patents, Designs and Trade Marks (CGPDTM) has cautioned its staff against accepting any gifts from applicants or agents while providing official services to them.

It said that any violation will be viewed seriously on the merit of deserving legal action.

''It is hereby informed that no officer or staff in any office under the administrative control of the office of the CGPDTM shall accept any gift in office premises or outside the office premises from any stakeholder/applicant/agent/IP attorney while providing official service to them,'' it has said in a public notice.

It also asked all heads of offices to not allow any individual or entity to do any such kind of activity in the office or outside the office premises. They are being advised to spread awareness about the same.

''All the stakeholders, including IP agents/attorneys are hereby requested not to offer any kind of gifts to any officer or staff in the IP offices under the administrative control of CGPDTM in the office premises or outside the office premises,'' it added. The office of CGPDTM is located at Mumbai.

The Controller General supervises the working of the laws pertaining to patents, designs, and trademarks and also renders advice to the government on matters relating to these subjects.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

