IEX net profit falls 7 pc to Rs 71.20 crore in July-September quarter

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-10-2022 19:07 IST | Created: 20-10-2022 19:07 IST
Indian Energy Exchange (IEX) on Thursday reported nearly 7 per cent fall in its consolidated net profit at Rs 71.20 crore in September quarter compared to a year ago.

The consolidated net profit was Rs 77.38 crore in the quarter ended on September 30, 2021, a BSE filing stated.

Total income declined to Rs 113.77 crore in the quarter from Rs 122.30 crore in the same period a year ago.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

